Downton Abbey bids farewell with The Grand Finale emotional premiere in London

After more than a decade of upstairs-downstairs drama, Downton Abbey has officially drawn the curtain. The long-running saga of the Crawley family and their devoted staff came to a close on Wednesday night (3 September) with the London premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

The red carpet event at Leicester Square was equal parts celebration and farewell, as cast, crew, and fans gathered to mark the end of a cultural phenomenon that began in 2010.

Director Simon Curtis, who also helmed A New Era in 2022, described the film as “a very emotional farewell,” admitting that the story’s conclusion took shape only during filming. “We sort of discovered the way to end it as we were making it,” he said.

Producer Gareth Neame, who has shepherded Downton from television screens to cinemas, reflected on the legacy of the franchise. “This might be the last installment,” he said, “but I don’t think it’s going to be forgotten.”

Among the cast, the mood was bittersweet. Raquel Cassidy, who plays the loyal Miss Baxter, called the finale “an absolute bonus” for both the actors and the audience. Kevin Doyle, beloved as the earnest Mr. Molesley, suggested the timing was right: “It’s the right time to finish.” Penelope Wilton, Lady Merton in the series, admitted to “nostalgia for leaving all my fellow actors.”

Absent but deeply felt at the premiere was Dame Maggie Smith, whose indomitable Violet Crawley became the franchise’s sharp-tongued heartbeat before her character’s death in A New Era. The new film grapples openly with her absence, a loss that critics say underscores the story’s finality.

Spanning six seasons on ITV and PBS Masterpiece before expanding into three feature films, Downton Abbey has not only entertained but also helped redefine period drama for modern audiences. Creator Julian Fellowes’ mixture of wit, melodrama, and historical detail earned the series multiple Emmy and Golden Globe awards, while also inspiring a new generation of costume dramas.

With The Grand Finale, set against the social and financial tremors of the 1930s, the Crawleys’ story reaches its end. Yet as the cast and creatives made clear, Downton Abbey’s place in popular culture is secure.

“It’s the end of an era,” Curtis said on the carpet. “But it’s one I think people will revisit for years to come.”