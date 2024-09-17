NDP and Bloc Quebecois Triumph in By-Elections; Bay of Quinte Race Heats Up

The New Democratic Party (NDP) secured a victory in the Elmwood-Transcona by-election, a long-time stronghold in Winnipeg. The Conservatives provided a strong challenge, finishing a close second.

In a significant shift, the Bloc Quebecois won the by-election in LaSalle-Émard–Verdun, a riding that had been held by the Liberals since its creation in 2015. This seat was previously occupied by David Lametti, who served as justice minister under the Trudeau government.

Looking ahead, voters in the Bay of Quinte provincial riding will head to the polls on Thursday. This by-election was prompted by the sudden resignation of popular MPP Todd Smith, who left to join Candu Energy. Early polling results indicated a tight race between Progressive Conservative candidate Tyler Allsopp and Liberal Sean Kelly, both of whom are Belleville city councillors. Mayor Neil Ellis suggested that if either wins, the vacant city council seat could go to Margaret Seu, who was the runner-up in the 2022 municipal election.