Sophie Turner Takes the Helm as Lara Croft in Amazon’s Tomb Raider Series

Adventure is calling—and this time, it comes in the form of Sophie Turner scaling perilous ruins, deciphering ancient codes, and diving headfirst into danger. Amazon has officially cast the Game of Thrones alum as Lara Croft in its upcoming live-action Tomb Raider series, promising a fresh take on the iconic video game heroine.

Turner, stepping into a role once defined by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, described the opportunity as “thrilling beyond measure.” “Lara Croft is such an iconic character, who means so much to so many—and I am giving everything I’ve got,” Turner said, emphasizing the balance of action, intelligence, and wit that fans have come to expect.

Guiding this ambitious adaptation is Phoebe Waller-Bridge, serving as creator, writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner. Waller-Bridge’s involvement, she promises, ensures the series will capture Lara’s signature blend of audacity and humor. “Everyone on board is wildly passionate about Lara and are all as outrageous, brave, and hilarious as she is,” Waller-Bridge said. “Get your artifacts out… Croft is coming.”

Production is set to begin January 19, 2026, with Jonathan Van Tulleken directing and executive producing alongside co-showrunner Chad Hodge. While Amazon has yet to announce a release date, the series will debut on Prime Video and is already generating excitement among fans eager to see Turner’s interpretation of the globe-trotting archaeologist.

The Amazon series is not the only Tomb Raider project in motion. A new game, developed in collaboration with Crystal Dynamics and powered by Unreal Engine 5, is reportedly in progress, promising mind-bending puzzles and a diverse array of enemies. Few details have emerged, but the dual focus on both television and gaming hints at an integrated vision for Lara Croft in 2026 and beyond.

With Turner stepping into Lara’s boots, fans are poised to witness a reinvention that honors the character’s adventurous spirit while carving a path for new stories, puzzles, and perilous escapades. For those waiting to traverse lost tombs and unearth hidden secrets, the countdown has officially begun.