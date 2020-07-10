Tech: Microscopy technique reveals nanoscale detail of coatings as they dry

Dull. Slow. Unchanging. Like watching paint dry.

But take a closer look at that paint–all the way down to the nanoscale–and there’s a lot more going on than you might think.

Researchers in the Gilchrist Laboratory in Lehigh University’s P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science are observing the evolution of coatings as they dry with groundbreaking microscale precision. Their results were recently published in Scientific Reports.

Thin film coatings do much more than spruce up walls. For example, they can be used as pharmaceutical devices in edible films, similar to those to deliver drugs used to fight the opioid epidemic. How these coatings dry can change their properties, which is especially important for films used in drug delivery.

In their paper, “Chemical vs. mechanical microstructure evolution in drying colloid and polymer coatings,” the Lehigh researchers looked at how particles rearrange themselves during drying when their interactions are tuned. These particles behaved as a surrogate for the active pharmaceutical ingredient in a drug delivery film.