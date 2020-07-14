Tech: Deep Longevity Inc to collaborate with and launch aging clocks with Human Longevity Inc

Tuesday, 14th of July, 2020, San Diego, CA (9:00AM) — Today, Deep Longevity Inc, a developer of deep biomarkers of human aging, and Human Longevity Inc announce a collaboration to deploy an extensive range of AI-powered aging clocks. Deep Longevity is to develop and provide the customized predictors of human biological age to the network of Human Longevity Inc concierge longevity clinicians.

Deep Longevity is a longevity-focused artificial intelligence spin-off from Insilico Medicine, Inc, one of the global leaders in deep learning for drug discovery and biomarker development. Deep Longevity exclusively licensed a portfolio of granted and pending patents on aging clocks developed using the latest advances in artificial intelligence.

Deep Longevity aging clocks are supported by a number of academic publications covering summarized in a recent review titled “Biohorology and biomarkers of aging: Current state-of-the-art, challenges and opportunities.”

Human Longevity Inc recently published a research paper on a large cohort of healthy patients in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) titled “Precision medicine integrating whole-genome sequencing, comprehensive metabolomics, and advanced imaging.” Deep Longevity and Human Longevity will engage in research to validate the deep aging clocks on this cohort.

About Deep Longevity, Inc

Deep Longevity is a global leader in deep learning for aging research specializing in the development of deep biomarkers of aging using clinical blood tests, transcriptomic, proteomic, epigenetic, microbiome, behavioral, wearable, imaging, and multiple other data types. The company holds exclusive licenses to a comprehensive IP portfolio including both granted and pending patents. The company provides a broad range of deep aging clocks to some of the world’s most advanced longevity clinics and physicians and is developing a range of simple consumer applications to track the rate of aging at the individual level. The company is developing a comprehensive decision support system for physicians to enable the development of personalized longevity protocols utilizing the latest advances in longevity biotechnology. Website: http://www. DeepLongevity. com

About Human Longevity, Inc.

Human Longevity, Inc. is a genomics-based, health intelligence company empowering proactive healthcare and enabling a life better lived. HLI’s business focus includes the Health Nucleus, a genomic-powered, precision medicine center which uses whole-genome sequencing analysis, advanced imaging, and blood analytics, to deliver the most complete picture of individual health. For more information, visit http://www. humanlongevity. com .

About Health Nucleus

Health Nucleus clinics combine leading edge science with physicians who are experts in large data sets to interpret patients’ data and guide them toward longer, healthier lives. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Health Nucleus is revolutionizing precision health care with proprietary programs like 100+, a suite of annual tests, services and care that help preempt disease before symptoms arise. Health Nucleus uses whole genome sequencing analysis and advanced digital imaging along with personal biomarkers to deliver a complete picture of individual health. By harnessing 150 gigabytes of health data on each patient, Health Nucleus are able to pinpoint pre-symptomatic risks of cardiovascular disease, cancer, neurological disease and degradation, metabolic health status, and more. Health Nucleus is a subsidiary of Human Longevity, LLC