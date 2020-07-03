Tech: Call for immunology to return to the wild

In an article published today in Science, a multidisciplinary research team from more

than 10 universities and research institutes outlines how integrating a more diverse

set of species and environments could enhance the biomedical research cycle.

The viruses that cause COVID-19, AIDS, Ebola, and rabies – among others – all

made the lethal jump from wildlife into humans. Understanding how the immune

system works in animals that live with coronaviruses in a natural environment, such

as bats, can give us direction for developing treatments and vaccines to protect

humans from viruses.

Lead author, Dr Andrew Flies from the Menzies Institute for Medical Research at the

University of Tasmania, says this is not a new concept.

“The very first vaccine arose from observing people interacting with animals in a realworld

environment. Specifically, milkmaids who acquired a mild cowpox infection

from cows were protected from the deadly smallpox. That observation led to the idea

of inoculating people with non-lethal viruses to protect them from deadly viruses.

This type of discovery can only be made by studying new species in variable

environments.”

Modern research relies heavily on mouse experiments in laboratory settings, which

limits the scope for this type of ground-breaking discovery. For example, a new class

of antibodies, often referred to as nanobodies, was discovered in camels. Easier and

faster to make than traditional antibodies used in biomedicine, camel-derived

nanobodies are playing an import role in biomedical research, including the global

COVID-19 response. This shows how stepping out of the lab and studying new

species can yield large long-term payoffs.

“We are really excited to see how our initial group discussions held at the first

Australian Wild and Comparative Immunology (WACI) workshop

(https:/ / www. wacimmuno. com/ ) led to publishing a Perspective article in a world

leading journal”, said co-author Dr Jerome Le Nours, from the Biomedicine

Discovery Institute at Monash University, who was co-organiser of the WACI

meeting.

“There are many excellent wildlife and disease ecologists, veterinarian scientists and

immunologists in Australia, and beyond. We hope that our contribution will inspire

them to seek mutually beneficial, inter-disciplinary collaboration” said Associate

Professor Anne Peters, Monash University, co-author and consortium collaborator.

WACI Consortium collaborator and co-author, Associate Professor Julie Old from

Western Sydney University, said it’s important for immunology research to include

more diverse species. “If we want to evolve our understanding of the immune

system, and potentially get ahead of any future pandemics, the research community

needs to expand. We need to broaden our scope, and bring new species and new

environments into the research paradigm.”

”Realising wild immunology needs initiatives like the WACI Consortium that harness

the wide expertise of scientists and diverse technologies within individual areas’ says

Associate Professor Michelle Power from Macquarie University. “The risks of

emerging infectious diseases are not going away. We need new ideas, new tools

and dynamic collaboration to address them”.

Director of the Menzies Institute for Medical Research, Distinguished Professor

Alison Venn, said new technology has broken down research barriers to integrating

new species and environments into the research cycle.

“Proactive investment in wild immunology can stimulate discoveries with real-world

applications for human and veterinary medicine and conservation. It could help us

prepare for the next pandemic.”

Learn more about the call to action here: https:/ / youtu. be/ 8fpW-f41j6c

(video under embargo until 2pm US EST 2-July)

