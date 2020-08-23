Watch: Russian cosmonaut shares video showing apparent UFOs

James M. Patterson
Watch: Russian cosmonaut shares video showing apparent UFOs
Watch: Russian cosmonaut shares video showing apparent UFOs

A Russian cosmonaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has shared footage of what he describes as “space guests,” or UFOs, that made an unexpected appearance in a time-lapse video he captured of the southern lights.

Ivan Vagner was shooting the peak of Aurora Borealis when flying over the Antarctic on the Southern Hemisphere on Wednesday.

In the clip he posted on Twitter, he said: “Space guests, or how I filmed the new time-lapse.

“The peak of aurora borealis when passing over the Antarctic in Australia’s longitude, meaning in between them.

“However, in the video, you will see something else, not only the aurora.”

The footage shows the faint light glowing along the surface of Earth and at about nine seconds later, five bright spots are seen flying in a linear formation as they moves from left to right on the screen.

The five UFOs glow in the dark and disappear quickly before a stream of mesmerising aurora appears.

Ivan asked viewers of their thoughts on the unidentified flying objects.

He wrote: “At 9-12 seconds, 5 objects appear flying alongside with the same distance. What do you think those are? Meteors, satellites or…?”

The cosmonaut also explained that the real observation time of the UFOs appearance was 52 seconds because “the frames were captured 1 per sec and later assembled in a video with 25 frames per sec rate”.

