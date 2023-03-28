Was the Great Pyramid Built by Ancient Astronauts?

The true nature and origin of the pyramids and the Sphinx have fascinated mankind for almost as long as they’ve been in existence, about which there is considerable controversy. According to mainstream archeologists, these structures, as well as others in the area, were built by ancient Egyptians around 2,500 B.C. The most famous pyramid, the Great Pyramid of Giza, was supposedly built during the reign of the pharaoh Cheops, or Khufu in ancient Egyptian, and there are some who even think that he was the model for the Sphinx as well. There are a number of problems with this theory. For one think, we have statues of Khufu made during his lifetime, and he looks nothing like the Sphinx. For another, Khufu, while an important pharaoh, was probably not important enough to have one of the eight wonders of the ancient world built in his honor.

There has long been, however, a minority opinion held by many that the pyramids and the Sphinx are actually far older than is commonly believed. The great psychic Edgar Cayce believed that the pyramids and the Sphinx were actually built around 12,000 B.C., by an advanced civilization that predated that of dynastic ancient Egypt. There is actually some hard scientific evidence that supports this point of view. For one thing, the Sphinx shows strong evidence of weathering by water, yet Egypt has been dry for the past 5,000 years. Recently a mainstream archeologist named Sherif el Morsi, who has spent years studying the Giza area, found a fossil high up on the Great Pyramid that could only have lived in water, indicating that the area must at one time been covered by a deep sea.

Let us supposed for a moment that these theories are true, and that the ancient Egyptians of the time of Kurfu were not the true builders of the Pyramids. Who could they have been then? It is entirely possible that there could have been, as Edgar Cayce said, an advanced civilization that existed over ten thousand years ago, with scientific knowledge that may have equaled and in some ways even surpassed our own, knowledge that may have enabled it to construct the Great Pyramid with a precision that even the builders of today marvel at. It is also possible, though admittedly somewhat less likely, that they could have been built by parties unknown, either the survivors of the legendary continent of Atlantis, or even ancient astronauts from another world. All ancient civilizations had legends of gods coming down from the sky, and legends usually have some kernel of truth behind them. We may never know the full truth, but it would be narrow-minded and even arrogant for us to believe that we already know it.