Tantalizing tomatoes attract eco-conscious earthwise visitors

Tomatoes were front and centre at the Earthwise Society’s Tomato Fest on Saturday in Tsawwassen BC. Inspite of very challenging weather with wild winds and pouring rain, visitors came out to taste and buy a tempting array of fresh, organic, local produce and naturally-focused items.

Cooking demononstrations by skilled chefs including Derek Bothwell and Jini Aroon included a host of scrumptious sampling opportunities to highlight fresh vegetables. A special feature were the 25 varieties of organic heirloom tomatoes with unusual names such as Chocolate Stripes and White Queen. These Earthwise tomatoes have been lovingly tended by volunteers Maja and Graham Willoughby.

The Earthwise Society Garden and Farm offered visitors an opportunity to stroll the colourful native plantings, get educated about important environmental conservation topics while also purchasing sustainable local products – everthing from soaps to spices, honey to olive oils and a vast selection of fresh local vegetables including beets, carrots, squash, kale and even wine.

Patricia Fleming, Executive Director of the Earthwise Society, emphasizes that this Tomato Fest was a partnership with their Saturday Farmers’ Market that is one of the few in Metro Vancouver actually located on a working farm. The mission of the society is: “to be a catalyst for the creation of sustainable communities through empowering individuals to take responsibility for social, economic and environmental well-being.”