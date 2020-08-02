Swimmer’s itch cases suspected at Hay River Territorial park beach

Please be advised that possible parasites causing the condition commonly known as Swimmer’s Itch have been reported at the Hay River Territorial Park beach. The condition results from contact with a water parasite that causes localized skin irritation. Itching typically begins 10-30 minutes after exposure and can last a few days to a week.

To prevent contracting Swimmer’s Itch:

• Avoid spending extended periods of time in the water.

• Wash off and briskly rub the skin with a cloth immediately after leaving the water. Dry off, do not leave drops of water on your skin.

• Avoid swimming where Swimmer’s Itch is a problem.

Should you suspect contact with Swimmer’s Itch or would like further information on the subject, contact your local health centre.