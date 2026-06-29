Study Reveals How Migratory Birds Choose Their African Winter Homes

A new international study has shed light on one of migration’s longest-standing mysteries, revealing that both genetics and early-life environmental influences determine where migratory songbirds spend the winter in Africa.

Published in *Science*, the research focused on the pied flycatcher, a small migratory bird that travels thousands of kilometers each year between Europe and Africa. Scientists tracked birds from breeding populations across eight countries, from Spain to Siberia, to better understand how different populations consistently return to distinct wintering areas.

The findings show that birds from the same breeding region tend to gather in the same parts of West Africa despite migrating alone and without guidance from their parents. Researchers found that this remarkable navigation system is shaped by a combination of inherited traits and the environment in which young birds are raised.

To test the balance between nature and nurture, scientists transferred eggs laid by Dutch pied flycatchers to nests in southern Sweden, where they were raised by Swedish foster parents. They also produced mixed offspring by relocating Dutch females to Sweden.

When researchers later tracked the birds’ migration, they discovered that the relocated Dutch birds wintered in areas between the typical Dutch and Swedish destinations, while birds with mixed ancestry settled even closer to the Swedish population. The results demonstrate that migration patterns are neither entirely genetic nor entirely learned.

The research team also uncovered an unexpected feature of the species’ migration. Regardless of where they breed, most pied flycatchers first head toward Spain and Portugal before making a nonstop flight of roughly 40 hours across the Atlantic to West Africa. After reaching the continent, each population continues eastward by varying distances until arriving at its specific wintering grounds.

One of the biggest surprises involved birds breeding in Siberia. Instead of taking a shorter route across the Mediterranean, they follow the same western detour, adding thousands of extra kilometers to their journey. Scientists believe this unusual migration path may reflect an evolutionary legacy dating back to the Ice Ages, when the species occupied a much smaller range in western Europe and Africa.

The study also carries important implications for climate change research. As rising temperatures alter the timing of migration and breeding seasons, understanding how birds choose and adapt their wintering locations could help scientists predict how migratory species will respond to rapidly changing environmental conditions.

Researchers conclude that migration remains a highly flexible process, with new combinations of breeding and wintering areas capable of emerging over time. This adaptability may prove critical for the long-term survival of migratory birds as ecosystems continue to evolve.