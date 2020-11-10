Space: Adranos secures $2.1 million contract to extend firing range

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Adranos Inc., a Purdue University-affiliated company that develops a high-performance, solid-rocket fuel called ALITEC for long-range missile and space launch systems, has obtained $2.1 million in funds from the U.S. Department of Defense, Joint Enhanced Munitions Technology Program (JEMTP).

JEMTP consists of personnel from the Army, Navy and Air Force, whose purpose is to increase range, performance and lethality of the U.S. military’s firing systems. After reviewing ALITEC’s promising test results, the group elected to fund the additional efforts necessary to qualify ALITEC for deployment in prototype and operational systems.

“This contract was awarded after a thorough review of ALITEC by subject-matter experts representing the Army, Navy and Air Force,” said Chris Stoker, CEO of Adranos. “These SMEs have requested that we scale into tactical-size platforms and perform other tests to qualify ALITEC for adoption into various missile, hypersonic and other firing systems.”

Adranos was recently named to Pepperdine University’s 2020 Most Fundable Companies list. The company closed out a funding round earlier this year, raising $1 million and was recently awarded $1.85 million in funding to prove ALITEC functionality in a hypersonic propulsion platform and perform other related efforts.

Last year, Adranos successfully tested a prototype rocket powered by its ALITEC rocket fuel and was the winner of the Army’s inaugural xTechSearch competition.

Technology used by Adranos is licensed through the Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization, which patented the technology. Adranos is located in Purdue Research Park.

About Adranos

Adranos Inc. regularly performs research and development of energetic materials and is primarily focused on increasing the range in missiles and other firing systems. Adranos’ capabilities include the manufacturing and testing of rocket motors and other related activities.

About Purdue Research Foundation

The Purdue Research Foundation is a private, nonprofit foundation created to advance the mission of Purdue University. Established in 1930, the foundation accepts gifts; administers trusts; funds scholarships and grants; acquires property; protects Purdue’s intellectual property; and promotes entrepreneurial activities on behalf of Purdue. The foundation manages the Purdue Foundry, Purdue Office of Technology Commercialization, Purdue Research Park, Purdue Technology Centers and University Development Office. In 2020, the IPWatchdog Institute ranked Purdue third nationally in startup creation and in the top 20 for patents. The foundation received the 2019 Innovation and Economic Prosperity Universities Award for Place from the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities. For more information on licensing a Purdue innovation, contact the Purdue Office of Technology Commercialization at [email protected] For more information about involvement and investment opportunities in startups based on a Purdue innovation, contact the Purdue Foundry at [email protected]

About Purdue University

Purdue University is a top public research institution developing practical solutions to today’s toughest challenges. Ranked the No. 5 Most Innovative University in the United States by U.S. News & World Report, Purdue delivers world-changing research and out-of-this-world discovery. Committed to hands-on and online, real-world learning, Purdue offers a transformative education to all. Committed to affordability and accessibility, Purdue has frozen tuition and most fees at 2012-13 levels, enabling more students than ever to graduate debt-free. See how Purdue never stops in the persistent pursuit of the next giant leap at purdue.edu.

