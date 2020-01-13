Researchers are playing 3D movies to cuttlefish

A team of researchers super glued Velcro to the skin of the cuttlefish and attached 3D glass with red and blue lenses.

The aquatic animals, who are from the same family as squid and octopuses, have the ability to watch 3D movies and react to them like they would the real thing, it has been found.

A team of researchers super glued velcro to the skin of the cuttlefish and attached 3D glasses with one red and one blue filtered lenses.

Their findings, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, found when the cuttlefish were treated to a screening of shrimp, their favourite snack food, they tried to reach out of their tanks to grab them.

Trevor Wardill from the University of Minnesota told CNN: “It took a lot of coaxing of the cuttlefish to make them wear their glasses.”

And it turns out they have better depth perception than humans do.

The researchers found cuttlefish brains can compute distances using signals from both eyes combined, but the next stage is to discover how their brains do it.

“We don’t know the neural basis,” Wardill said. “That’s not an easy task to do.”

However, they write in the paper, “Cuttlefish stereopsis is likely afforded by a different algorithm than in humans, and not just a different implementation.”

Some of the animals also seemed to enjoy the experience more than others.