Community battery systems emerge as key solution for renewable energy grid stability

A new study published in IET Renewable Power Generation suggests that community-scale battery storage systems could become one of the most efficient and cost-effective ways to integrate renewable energy into modern electricity grids. Researchers found that while solar panels and electric vehicles help reduce emissions and energy costs, they also create new technical challenges for low-voltage distribution networks.

According to the study, renewable energy–based distributed energy resources such as rooftop solar systems and electric vehicle charging stations can destabilize power grids by causing significant voltage fluctuations throughout the day. Excess solar production during daylight hours may generate overvoltage, while nighttime charging demand from electric vehicles can lead to undervoltage when solar generation disappears.

The research evaluated how these technologies affect the vulnerability of local distribution systems, which deliver electricity directly from transformers to homes and businesses. Scientists concluded that large shared battery storage systems operating at the community level provide the most effective solution for stabilizing grid performance while supporting the expansion of renewable energy infrastructure.

Researchers also found that centralized community battery systems were approximately 52% more cost-effective than installing separate battery units in individual households. The study argues that coordinated storage strategies could play a crucial role in maintaining voltage stability as countries accelerate the transition toward cleaner energy systems.

Lead researcher Khalil Gholami from Deakin University said the findings highlight the growing importance of coordinated storage infrastructure in future smart grids. According to the research team, renewable energy integration cannot rely solely on generation technologies and will increasingly require advanced energy management and storage systems to ensure reliable electricity supply.