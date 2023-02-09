Psychologists reveal the tells in avatars

The avatar that a person uses in a game, social media site, or anywhere else on the Internet tells more about them than they realize or may intend that people know. These are the conclusions of a study conducted by Katrina Fong and colleagues at York University.

The study measured the real level of five personality traits in participants compared to the level of the same five traits that were portrayed in avatars the participants selected. The traits selected for study were openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism. The study showed defined patterns depending on personality and sex.

Normally sociable people have avatars that are sociable and approachable. People that are neurotic do not represent themselves accurately. Open eyes and a neutral expression were seen as more open and friendly.

Avatars created by women were perceived as more open regardless of the openness of the individual that created the avatar. Avatars did not take on the stereotypical gender identity that is commonly accepted in society. Avatars with black hair, short hair, a hat, or sunglasses were perceived as less open and friendly.

The purpose of the study was to define the relationship between a person’s real personality and their portrayal of themselves in an avatar. The study could also serve as a guideline for selecting or rejecting people as friends in games or social media based on their avatars. The avatar a person has selected does not necessarily mean they are predatory or neurotic but could be an indication of those traits. The research does not address those people who refuse to create avatars for themselves.