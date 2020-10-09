Biology: How to beat spicy pepper heat (hint: milk isn’t the best) (video)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2020 — Maybe you’ve heard that milk is the perfect way to extinguish that spicy food burn. Why is milk so effective? And what if you can’t drink milk? This week, our lactose-intolerant host, Sam, tries to figure out her options by chatting with expert Alissa Nolden, Ph.D.. Sam and George eat peppers and try to quench the burn for science. Spoiler alert: One of them does a heck of a lot better than the other: https:/ / youtu. be/ 8R98O29Fs7s .

