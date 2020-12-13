Archaeology: A well-preserved ichthyosaur species discovered in Dorset

By
James M. Patterson
0
14

Photo: Photo of the sea dragon (Thalassodraco etches) fossil (MJML K1885)
view more 

Credit Image: The Etches Collection, Dorset, UK

Thalassodraco etchesi discovered in Dorset: a well-preserved ichthyosaur species who likely swam in Upper Jurassic seas around 150 million years ago.

###

Article Title: “A new ophthalmosaurid ichthyosaur from the Upper Jurassic (Early Tithonian) Kimmeridge Clay of Dorset, UK, with implications for Late Jurassic ichthyosaur diversity”

Funding: The author(s) received no specific funding for this work.

Competing Interests: The authors have declared that no competing interests exist.

Article URL: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0241700

TDnews (tunisiesoir.com)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.