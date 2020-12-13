Archaeology: A well-preserved ichthyosaur species discovered in Dorset

Thalassodraco etchesi discovered in Dorset: a well-preserved ichthyosaur species who likely swam in Upper Jurassic seas around 150 million years ago.
###
Article Title: “A new ophthalmosaurid ichthyosaur from the Upper Jurassic (Early Tithonian) Kimmeridge Clay of Dorset, UK, with implications for Late Jurassic ichthyosaur diversity”
Funding: The author(s) received no specific funding for this work.
Competing Interests: The authors have declared that no competing interests exist.
Article URL: https:/
TDnews (tunisiesoir.com)