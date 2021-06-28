Who was Mary Two-Axe Earley? Google Doodle honors Indigenous Women’s Rights Advocate”

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates Mary Two-Axe Earley, a Kanien’keháka (Mohawk) woman from Kahnà:wake, Mohawk Territory, situated on the southern shore of the Saint Lawrence River across from Montreal.

Mary Two-Axe Earley spent much of her life fighting against the injustices that the Indian Act created for Status Indian women. An amendment to the Act in 1876 — section 12(1)(b) — removed land and treaty rights for Status Indian women who “married out” (i.e., married a non-Status Indian man). Under this amendment, Status Indian men could still pass down their status to their wives and children, but Status Indian women could not. This is because First Nations women first inherited the status of their fathers and then of their husbands. If their husbands were also Status Indians, the women would adopt their status and live with their husband’s band. If their husbands were not Status Indians, they would lose their status entirely. Under section 12(1)(b), women who sought divorces from Status Indian husbands would also have their status revoked, and the only way a woman might regain her status was to (re)marry a Status Indian man. Therefore, Indian status was determined by the male lineage. These status provisions worked as agents of forced assimilation and disenfranchisement, which marginalized Indigenous women and institutionalized male privilege within band governments. This ultimately created social conditions of oppression both on and off reserves. (See also Indigenous Women and the Franchise and Indigenous Women’s Issues).

In 1966, after one of Two-Axe Earley’s Mohawk clan sisters died in her arms of a heart attack, she became vocal about Indigenous women’s rights. She firmly believed that stress was a contributing factor in her friend’s death, since she had been denied property rights in Kahnawà:ke under the Indian Act. Two-Axe Earley mobilized a series of speaking and writing campaigns to raise the profile of abuses faced by women who had been denied status, treaty and property rights under the Indian Act. The hearings of the Royal Commission on the Status of Women in Canada (RCSW) began in 1967 as a direct result of the coordinated efforts of various women’s organizations. These groups repeatedly called for sovereignty over their own bodies, constitutional reform and equality under the law.

Ready to spirit this agenda, Two-Axe Earley became involved with Indian Rights for Indian Women (IRIW) in 1967, an advocacy group dedicated to resisting gendered colonialism. The RCSW offered a mainstream platform for IRIW to communicate the inequality experienced by Indigenous women. While the findings of the RCSW recommended “that the Indian Act be amended to allow an Indian woman upon marriage to a non-Indian to (a) retain her Indian status and (b) transmit her Indian status to her children,” the change was not adopted. Two-Axe Earley found herself affected by section 12(1)(b) upon the death of her husband in 1969, when she had to transfer ownership of her house to her daughter (who was married to a Kahnawà:ke man) in order to return to the reserve.

The failed recommendations of the RCSW in 1970 were followed by a long period of unwillingness by the Canadian government and the National Indian Brotherhood (renamed the Assembly of First Nations in 1982) to address the patriarchal and oppressive nature of section 12(1)(b) of the Indian Act. Two-Axe Earley and her allies continued to wage this human rights battle throughout the 1970s. In 1974, she became a founding member of the Québec Native Women’s Association. The following year, Two-Axe Earley accompanied 60 other women from Kahnawà:ke to the International Women’s Year conference in Mexico City. While at the conference, Two-Axe Earley received a phone call informing her that the Kahnawà:ke band council had served the women in attendance at the conference eviction notices. A brilliant strategist, Two-Axe Earley used this event to highlight the racist and gendered discrimination she and other women faced in Canada at an international forum. In light of the negative coverage garnered by this move, the band council withdrew their original eviction orders.

After a difficult battle, the work of Two-Axe Earley eventually culminated in Bill C-31 receiving Royal Assent on 28 June 1985. Bill C-31 amended the Indian Act to outline a process of reinstatement for some women who had lost their status because of section 12(1)(b). The following week, on 5 July 1985, Two-Axe Earley had her status reinstated at a Toronto ceremony with a letter from David Crombie, minister of Indian Affairs and Northern Development (now Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada). At the ceremony, Two-Axe Earley stated, “Now I’ll have legal rights again. After all these years, I’ll be legally entitled to live on the reserve, to own property, die and be buried with my own people.”

Following three decades of activism, Mary Two-Axe Earley fell ill of respiratory illness. She left her earthly body on the same reserve where she was born, on 21 August 1996, at the age of 84. Before her death, she reaped the rewards of the constitutional changes she herself fought to make. As per her wishes, Two-Axe Earley was buried in a Catholic cemetery on the Kahnawà:ke reserve.