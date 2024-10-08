Ottawa’s Skies Showcase Rare Asperitas Clouds: A Wave-Like Wonder

On Sunday evening, Ottawa experienced a rare appearance of asperitas clouds, known for their unique wave-like formations. Jody Harrison described the sight as “biblical,” as the clouds rolled in from the west. The Cloud Appreciation Society proposed the classification of these clouds in 2008, and they were officially recognized by the World Meteorological Organization in 2015, marking the first new cloud type added in over 50 years.

The name “asperitas” derives from the Latin word for “roughness.” While these clouds are visually stunning, their formation remains a scientific mystery. They are often associated with stormy weather but do not directly cause rain. Instead, they typically appear before or after storms, characterized by their undulating shape.

Dan Riskin, a science and technology specialist, noted that the clouds likely form when pockets of sinking cooler air interact with changing wind directions. Although asperitas clouds are seen frequently across various locations, their precise formation process is still not fully understood. Observations and photographs of these clouds contribute valuable data for meteorologists studying their behavior. The clouds were spotted throughout eastern Ontario, including areas like Embrun and Carp.