US Voter Registration Day 2020: Google promotes registering to vote in new Doodle

Google is encouraging users to register to vote in a new election-themed Doodle released on Tuesday in honor of National Voter Registration Day.

More than 300,000 Americans registered to vote in the inaugural day the observance in 2012. That number jumped to 800,000 in 2018. The day helps to ensure eligible voters register in their districts each year. The awareness campaign provides valuable information for each state, too. Timed ideally a few months before some of the bigger elections of the year, the day places information in the hands of the voters at the right time.

There are hundreds of local, state and national organizations driving the day and bringing it to you, too. Partner organizations help also by coordinating thousands of public events to bring awareness about ballot initiatives, local elections, and voter registration.

HOW TO OBSERVE #VoterRegistrationDay

If your right to vote means anything to you, make sure you’re registered. While registration isn’t required in every state, every state has minimum requirements. Knowing what they are and being prepared to vote is an important part of a democracy.

Learn about your voter rights and requirements. Be informed by checking where your polling place is. You can also learn more about mail-in voting. If you have any questions about voter registration, all the answers are conveniently located in one place. Each state has different requirements. So, if you’ve moved recently, be sure to know the requirements where you live. Make your vote count. Visit www.nationalvoterregistrationday.org to learn more.

Register to vote and use #VoterRegistrationDay to post on social media.

NATIONAL VOTER REGISTRATION DAY HISTORY

The National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) established the first National Voter Registration Day on September 25, 2012. In 2014, the NASS established the Fourth Tuesday of September as the official day for National Voter Registration Day.