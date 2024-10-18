Trudeau Faces Challenges Amid Cabinet Departures and Leadership Discontent

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is grappling with growing challenges as he confronts a simmering mutiny plot within the Liberal backbenches and the recent announcements from four cabinet ministers declaring they will not seek re-election. The ongoing political turmoil has heightened scrutiny over Trudeau’s leadership, especially as he prepares for his third cabinet shuffle since July.

On Thursday, ministers Filomena Tassi, Dan Vandal, and Carla Qualtrough publicly stated their intentions to step down, citing personal reasons for their departures. Tassi, who oversees the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, expressed her decision to focus on personal matters. Qualtrough described her exit as an opportunity to move on, thanking her family and Trudeau for their support. Vandal echoed this sentiment, indicating it was time for him to transition to the next stage of his life, while still cooperating with the Prime Minister’s Office to facilitate a smooth transition of his cabinet duties.

A senior government source also confirmed that National Revenue Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau would not be seeking re-election, adding to the growing list of ministers who have opted out. While no specific date has been set for the upcoming cabinet shuffle, it is anticipated to occur after the Liberal caucus meeting on October 23, which may be marked by tension as some MPs are reportedly poised to urge Trudeau to resign.

Liberal strategist Andrew Perez noted that promoting backbenchers during the cabinet shuffle could boost morale, yet it risks alienating others who may feel overlooked. The recent departures of cabinet ministers underscore the ongoing erosion of Trudeau’s support, which has been reflected in the government’s declining poll numbers and his approval ratings.

Despite the pressures, Trudeau has remained resolute in his plans to continue as the Liberal leader through the next election, which must occur by October 2025, although it could come sooner given the minority government’s precarious situation. Some media reports suggest that several Liberal MPs are organizing to encourage Trudeau to step down, but the exact number of those involved is unclear.

The ongoing exodus of Liberal MPs, now totaling at least 18 who have publicly confirmed their decision not to run again, raises questions about the party’s future under Trudeau’s leadership. Nonetheless, Tassi and Vandal have publicly reaffirmed their support for Trudeau, expressing their belief in his leadership despite their decision to exit politics.

With a series of cabinet reshuffles and increasing internal dissent, Trudeau faces a crucial juncture as he navigates the complex political landscape while attempting to retain the confidence of his party and the electorate.