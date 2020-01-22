Taylor Swift’s Mom Has Been Diagnosed With a Brain Tumor, Report

Taylor Swift has revealed that her mother has been diagnosed with a brain tumor while battling breast cancer.

The Lover singer said doctors made the tumor discovery when Taylor’s mother Andrea Swift, 62, was undergoing chemotherapy.

“She was going through chemo, and that’s a hard enough thing for a person to go through,” Swift told Variety. “While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor.”

“And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before,” she continued. “So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family.”

Swift previously opened up about the fearful experience on “Soon You’ll Get Better,” the 12th track from her newest album, “Lover.”

“Everyone loves their mom; everyone’s got an important mom,” she told Variety. “But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness.”

Swift also confirmed that her mom’s illness is the primary reason why she hasn’t scheduled a world tour in support of “Lover.”