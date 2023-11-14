Sensitive: Harry’s ‘Private’ Visa Application Should Be Kept Secret, US Government Says

Lawyers representing the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) argue that the Duke of Sussex’s visa application details, specifically regarding past drug use, should remain confidential as they constitute “private personal information.” This response comes after the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, filed a lawsuit against DHS for rejecting their Freedom of Information Act request related to Prince Harry’s visa application.

The think tank raised questions about Harry’s admission to the US in 2020 after revelations about drug use in his memoir, prompting claims of “immense public interest.” The DHS contends that the Heritage Foundation has not shown evidence of government misconduct or a public interest that outweighs Prince Harry’s privacy rights.

The DHS emphasizes that, despite being a “public official” in the UK, Harry does not hold such a status in the United States. The legal response stresses that immigration information is considered private and disclosure could only occur if the court accepts arguments that justify breaching Prince Harry’s privacy. The DHS denies any indication of drug-related convictions for Prince Harry and dismisses the Heritage Foundation’s claims of wrongdoing by the US government as speculative. This legal development follows the duke’s approval to proceed with his High Court claim in the UK against Associated Newspapers over alleged unlawful information gathering.