Mississippi house fire: A mother and her 6 children were killed, Report

A mother and her six children were killed in a house fire early Saturday in central Mississippi.

The father survived and is being treated at a hospital for injuries.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., the Clinton Fire Department received a call about a house fire on Old Vicksburg Road and Hobby Farm Road, deputy fire chief John Alman said.

He said when firefighters arrived the “house was fully involved.” It took roughly 35 to 40 minutes to get the blaze under control, he said.

A photo from the scene showed the house was fully destroyed, along with a car.

A family of eight was inside the home when the fire broke out. Authorities have not identified the parents or children. Alman said no firefighters were injured.

Chief Fire Marshal Davis releases statement advising families to take necessary safety precautions in order to prevent house fires:

“PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE check you smoke alarms in your homes before going to sleep tonight. If your smoke alarms do not work or you are in need of smoke alarms contact your local fire department and they will install some FREE of charge. We do not want our Fire Marshals and Fire Departments to come to your house for a fire resulting in a fire death. We want to see smiling faces and happy families.”