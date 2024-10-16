Trudeau’s Office Blocked Han Dong from China Committee Over Interference Concerns

In 2019, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office intervened to prevent Han Dong, then a Liberal MP, from joining a House of Commons committee investigating Canada’s relationship with China. This decision followed intelligence concerns raised by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) regarding irregularities in Dong’s nomination, including possible influence by Chinese officials and coerced support from international students.

Despite these concerns, Dong remained a Liberal MP until 2023, when he resigned to sit as an independent. He has denied any wrongdoing and is suing Global News for its reporting on the issue. Trudeau’s office, while acknowledging the intelligence reports, decided at the time that there was not enough credible information to remove Dong from the Liberal Party or prevent his candidacy in the 2021 election.

Documents released by the foreign interference inquiry show that CSIS briefed senior Liberal officials in 2019 about the intelligence, but the concerns were not deemed serious enough to take immediate action against Dong beyond blocking his appointment to the special committee on Canada-China relations. This committee has primarily focused on investigating alleged Chinese interference in Canadian politics and human rights abuses by the Chinese government.

Trudeau’s deputy chief of staff, Brian Clow, testified that the decision to block Dong’s appointment to the committee was made after discussions with intelligence agencies. These discussions also revealed ongoing debates between intelligence officials and political leaders about distinguishing between legitimate diplomatic activities and foreign interference operations.

As the inquiry continues, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc stated that a final decision on Dong’s future in the Liberal Party would await the inquiry’s report, expected by the end of the year. Trudeau is set to testify before the commission, providing further insight into the handling of the case.