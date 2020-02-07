James Potok: Airline passenger arrested over false coronavirus

A Canadian man who describes himself as an “artist” was charged after declaring that he was infected with the pneumonia-like coronavirus while traveling on a WestJet flight.

WestJet Flight 2707 with 243 passengers on board, enroute to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, turned back to Pearson International Airport after only two hours in the air when an “unruly guest” announced he was sick, the air carrier’s spokesman, Morgan Bell, said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, our crew followed all protocols for infectious disease on board, including sequestering an individual who made an unfounded claim regarding coronavirus,” he said.

“Due to the involvement of law enforcement, as well as the privacy of our guests, we are not able to provide additional information about the incident at this time.”

James Potok, 28, from Vaughan, has been charged with mischief and breach of recognizance.

Potok’s mother confirmed Tuesday he was shown in a video circulating online as the passenger aboard that flight being escorted by cabin crew members down the aisle.

She said he was an aspiring musician who also went by the name potokphilippe.

