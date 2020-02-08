ICE sued over treatment of 5-year-old boy with head injury

Family members and advocates for a 5-year-old Guatemalan boy in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody say he is not receiving proper care for a head injury.

According to the AP, ICE maintains that the child presented without any medical problems, although they conducted neurological tests and performed an MRI, which allegedly showed no evidence of internal bleeding. Still, Dr. Amy Cohen — an advocate for the family — told the AP, testing the child now “doesn’t mean that he isn’t having complications from the bleed that he did have.” He has reportedly been wetting the bed at night and complaining of headaches. The AP reports that he also becomes distressed even at normal sound levels.

ICE, which did not immediately reply to the Cut’s request for comment, reportedly believes that all of this is happening too far after the fact to be related to the child’s fall. Nonetheless, they allegedly hospitalized him after the AP started asking questions. The boy’s aunt told the outlet that agents have been ignoring his mother: “They don’t let her explain to them that my nephew’s case is bad because of the accident that he had. They don’t give her the chance.”