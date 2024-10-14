Royal Mint Launches New Collectible 50p Coin Celebrating “The Snowman”

The Royal Mint has announced the release of a new collectible 50p coin featuring a design inspired by Raymond Briggs’ beloved picture book, The Snowman. Priced at £12, the coin will only be available for purchase on the Royal Mint’s website and will not enter general circulation. In addition to the coin, festive advent calendars priced at £30 will be released, with only 3,000 available—one of which will contain a solid gold coin.

The new coin design, created by Robin Shaw, art director of The Snowman and The Snowdog, depicts The Snowman decorating a Christmas tree, with select coins featuring colorful elements to enhance the design. Since its first appearance in 2018, the Snowman 50p has become a holiday tradition, with nearly 700,000 coins circulated globally across 75 countries.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, emphasized the ongoing popularity of the Snowman collectible, stating that it has become a cherished part of UK coinage. Shaw expressed his honor in having his design featured on the coin again, celebrating the magic of Briggs’ iconic character.

Originally published in 1978 as a wordless picture book, The Snowman has sold 5.5 million copies worldwide and inspired an animated short film first aired on Channel 4 on December 26, 1982. Thomas Merrington, creative director at Penguin Ventures, noted the enduring appeal of The Snowman as a cherished Christmas story for families.

Starting November 11, fans will also have the opportunity to strike their own 50p coin featuring The Snowman at the Royal Mint Experience in Llantrisant, South Wales, adding to the excitement surrounding this festive release.