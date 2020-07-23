How long have Demi and Max been dating? What You Need to Know About Max Ehrich

Congratulations! Are! In! Order! Demi Lovato just announced that she’s engaged to her boyfriend Max Ehrich.

The 27-year-old singer announced the exciting news on Thursday in a series of sweet snaps of the couple kissing on a beach in Malibu at sunset.

Demi wrote: “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent.

“To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

“@maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you.

“It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all.”

Former Disney star Demi went on: “You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself.

“I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you.

“I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

She then thanked her fans in the comments section, posting: “To all of my friends and fans commenting – I F**KING LOVE YOU – THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING MY HAPPINESS.”

He’s an actor.

Max is mostly known for his time on the soap opera, The Young and the Restless where he played Fenmore Baldwin. Since then, he’s been in Under the Dome and American Princess. He also had small roles in Shake It Up, Ugly Betty, iCarly, and he was even a backup dance in High School Musical 3!

4. He sings too.

But acting isn’t Max’s only talent. The 28-year-old can also sing and he’s shown off his skills on Instagram.