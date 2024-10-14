SS United States to Become World’s Largest Artificial Reef

The SS United States Conservancy has resolved a longstanding rent dispute with Penn Warehousing, clearing the path for Okaloosa County in Florida to transform the historic ocean liner into the world’s largest artificial reef. This resolution follows a federal judge’s ruling that required the conservancy to present relocation plans for the 1,000-foot ship, which still holds the transatlantic speed record set over 70 years ago. After filing a lawsuit against Penn Warehousing for allegedly obstructing efforts to sell the vessel, the conservancy reached a tentative agreement with Okaloosa County contingent upon settling the rent dispute through mediation.

On Saturday, officials from the conservancy and the county gathered at the Philadelphia pier for a small transfer of title ceremony, although final approval from a federal judge is still needed. The plan involves sinking the SS United States to create a significant diving attraction that could boost local tourism, benefiting scuba shops, charter fishing boats, and hotels. County officials and supporters envision the vessel as a new home for marine life, transforming it into a barnacle-encrusted star among the county’s 500 artificial reefs.

The conservancy board member, Thomas Watkins, expressed heartfelt sentiments during the farewell ceremony, promising that the ship would be honored and cherished in its new home. The anticipated cost to acquire the ship could exceed $10 million, with the entire process of cleaning, transporting, and sinking expected to take at least 1.5 years.

The rent dispute originated in August 2021 when Penn Warehousing doubled the ship’s daily dockage fee to $1,700, which the conservancy refused to pay. After a series of legal proceedings, U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody ruled that the conservancy’s failure to pay the increased rate did not constitute a breach of contract. However, she acknowledged that the berthing agreement could be terminated with reasonable notice under Pennsylvania law.

Originally christened in 1952, the SS United States was a symbol of American engineering and served as a military vessel capable of transporting thousands of troops. On its maiden voyage, the ship set a transatlantic speed record, crossing the ocean in just over three days, a feat that remains unmatched. After being decommissioned as a reserve ship in 1969, the vessel changed hands multiple times, with plans for redevelopment often falling through, leaving it stranded on the Philadelphia waterfront for years.