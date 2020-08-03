Eat Out to Help Out takeaway: Can you get food delivered?

Throughout August, diners will be able to get their meals for half price at thousands of restaurants, cafes and pubs across the country, as part of the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Purchase food and non-alcoholic drinks from any of the 3,962 outlets across the county – the number excludes participating chains with 26 or more branches – and you will receive a discount of up to £10 per person.

To get your mouth watering here are restaurants, cafes and takeaway participating in Bradford, Huddersfield, Leeds and York plus Harrogate and Knaresborough. And you can use your postcode to find the nearest places taking part here.

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which runs on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday throughout August, aims to help the catering sector get back on its feet after suffering large losses due to coronavirus.

The government will reimburse the 50% or £10 you don’t pay.

Eat Out to Help Out is part of the Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Plan for Jobs which aims to protect 1.8m jobs in the hospitality sector. About 80 per cent of hospitality firms paused trading in April, with 1.4m workers furloughed, the highest in any sector.

Mr Sunak said: “Our Eat Out to Help Out scheme’s number one aim is to help protect the jobs of 1.8m chefs, waiters and restaurateurs by boosting demand and getting customers through the door.

“More than 72,000 establishments will be serving discounted meals across the country, with the government paying half the bill. The industry is a vital ingredient to our economy and it’s been hit hard by coronavirus, so enjoy summer safely by showing your favourite places your support – we’ll pay half.”

Eat Out to Help Out delivery: Can you get food delivered?

The discount is only available on food and drinks you eat at the premise and not available for takeaway.

When you get to the pub, cafe or restaurant, the full price will appear on the menu but be deducted when you get your bill.

The business will then have to claim the rest back from the Government.

The best Eat Out to Help Out deals on offer at London restaurants.

Dishoom

The celebrated Indian restaurant inspired by old Bombay-style Irani cafes will be doing away with the £10 cap altogether at its Kensington, King’s Cross, Carnaby and Shoreditch locations. This means diners will get a full 50 per cent off their meal on the designated days (with the exception of alcoholic drinks), no matter what the bill comes to.

W8, W1, N1, E2, dishoom.com

A 300g rump steak, a portion of beef dripping chips and a sauce of your choice would usually set you back £30 at the superlative steak chain. Hawksmoor are offering the dish for £20 on the Eat Out to Help Out days at its open restaurants in Borough, Spitalfields, Seven Dials and Air Street, meaning it’ll cost £10 to diners.

SE1, E1, WC2, W1, thehawksmoor.com

The Cheese Bar, Pick & Cheese

Both The Cheese Bar and its sibling restaurant Pick & Cheese will offer all-you-can-eat deals in conjunction with Eat Out to Help Out. The Camden restaurant will serve bottomless raclette on Wednesdays for £18 (£9 to diners), while Pick & Cheese will reopen on August 7 inside Seven Dials Market, and will allow diners to choose as many British cheese dishes as they like from their conveyor belt for just £20 per person (£10 to diners) on Monday nights.

NW1, WC2, thecheesebar.com

The Quality Chop House

For every day of August, the longstanding Clerkenwell restaurant will run a special £20 lunch menu of signature dishes: a pork chop with confit potatoes for your main, followed by olive oil ice cream for dessert. Those dining on Tuesday or Wednesday can get it for £10 with the Eat Out to Help Out discount.

Social Eating House

Jason Atherton’s Soho restaurant Social Eating House is offering two prix fixe menus on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, available at lunchtime or from 6-6.30pm. Two courses will be listed as £22, while three will cost £28 – this means diners can enjoy a Michelin-starred meal this month for as little as £12.

58 Poland Street, W1F 7NR, socialeatinghouse.com

Smokestak

David Carter’s barbecue restaurant is serving a “4For10” menu on Eat Out to Help Out days, offering diners four dishes for £20 (£10 to the customer). Diners can enjoy a starter, a signature meat dish or a bun, a side and a scoop of gelato, with dishes including Smokestak’s signature beef brisket with pickled chillies.

35 Sclater Street, E1 6LB, smokestak.co.uk