Did anyone win the Powerball last night? Here are the Sept. 3 results

The historic Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs. No ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s Sept. 3 drawing, leaving the top prize to roll over to an estimated $1.7 billion for Saturday, Sept. 6.

Sept. 3 winning numbers

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were: 3 – 16 – 29 – 61 – 69 and the Powerball: 22. The Power Play multiplier was 2x.

The jackpot had reached an estimated $1.44 billion, with a one-time cash value of $654.3 million for a potential winner.

Next drawing: Sept. 6

With no jackpot winner, the grand prize has surged to an estimated $1.7 billion — the second-largest in Powerball history. The next drawing will be held Saturday, Sept. 6 at 11 p.m. ET.

How to play Powerball

Tickets cost $2 and are available at gas stations, convenience stores, grocery stores, and online in some states.

Players select five white balls (1–69) and one red Powerball (1–26).

Adding the Power Play option for $1 can multiply non-jackpot winnings up to 10x.

“Quick Pick” lets the computer randomly generate your numbers.

Powerball drawings take place three times a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Until a jackpot is hit, the prize will continue to grow.