Denise Van Outen and Jimmy Barba End Relationship Amicably: ‘We Continue to be Close Friends

Denise Van Outen, 49, has recently announced the end of her relationship with boyfriend Jimmy Barba, 55. Their romance became public last year shortly after her separation from Eddie Boxshall, 50, due to his infidelity. Speaking to The Sun on Monday (13.11.23), Van Outen stated, “We have decided to part ways, but we remain great friends, and our families and children are still in touch.”

Denise and Jimmy’s relationship blossomed after being introduced by All Saints singer Shaznay Lewis, 48. Notably, Van Outen trusted her close circle enough not to feel the need to vet Jimmy, relying on the assurance that those closest to her would only set her up with someone she could trust. The couple, seemingly inseparable, frequently appeared together on red carpets and shared intimate holiday photos.

However, Jimmy’s last post featuring Denise dates back more than six weeks. Despite their recent closeness, the couple has decided to go their separate ways.

In a September statement, Denise expressed contentment with her relationship, describing Jimmy as “lovely.” The TV presenter and actress, who shares a 13-year-old daughter named Betsy with her ex-husband Lee Mead (from whom she divorced in 2015), reflected on the past. In 2022, she discovered Eddie’s unfaithfulness, leading to a heartbreaking situation where he admitted to exchanging up to 20 illicit messages with other women.

Denise credited Jimmy for rescuing her from the emotional turmoil caused by her previous relationship, stating, “Obviously those things weren’t nice to go through, but where I’m at now with Jimmy, who has such good energy, everything was worth it.” Despite the challenges, she expressed being in a “nice, happy, good place” and affirmed that she wouldn’t change a thing.