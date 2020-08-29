Chadwick Boseman’s Cause of Death: ‘Black Panther’ star dies of colon cancer at 43

Actor Chadwick Boseman, known for his role as T’Challa in “Black Panther” and his portrayal of Jackie Robinson in “42,” died Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

Doctors bin diagnose Boseman with stage three colon cancer four years ago before di disease kill am afta e progress to stage four of dis type of cancer.

Who Was Chadwick Boseman?

Chadwick Boseman had early success as a stage actor, writer and director, before landing gigs on TV shows like Lincoln Heights. Boseman broke through with his big screen portrayals of two African American icons: baseball player Jackie Robinson in 42, and soul singer James Brown in Get on Up. Boseman later took on the role of Black Panther for a series of Marvel superhero films, including the immensely successful Black Panther in early 2018.

Early Life and Career

Chadwick Aaron Boseman was born in 1976 in South Carolina and went on to attend Howard University in Washington, D.C., graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in directing. He then attended the British American Drama Academy in Oxford, England.

Boseman has performed in a number of stage productions, including Breathe, Romeo and Juliet, Bootleg Blues, Zooman, and Willie’s Cut and Shine. He won an AUDELCO award for his role as the teen E.J. in 2002’s Urban Transitions: Loose Blossoms, a play by Ron Milner about a struggling African American family pulled in by the temptation of fast cash. He’s also worked as part of the Hip Hop Theatre Festival and has written the plays Hieroglyphic Graffiti, Deep Azure and Rhyme Deferred. Additionally, he has directed a number of stage productions, as well as the short film Blood Over a Broken Pawn.

What is Colon Cancer:

Colorectal cancer is a cancer that starts in the colon (large intestine) or rectum. Both of these organs are in the lower portion of your digestive system. The rectum is at the end of the colon.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that about 1 in 23 men and 1 in 25 women will develop colorectal cancer during their lifetime.

Your doctor may use staging as a guideline to figure out how far along the cancer is. It’s important for your doctor to know the stage of the cancer so they can come up with the best treatment plan for you and give you an estimate of your long-term outlook.

Stage 0 colorectal cancer is the earliest stage, and stage 4 is the most advanced stage:

Stage 0. Also known as carcinoma in situ, in this stage abnormal cells are only in the inner lining of the colon or rectum.

Stage 1. The cancer has penetrated the lining, or mucosa, of the colon or rectum and may have grown into the muscle layer. It hasn’t spread to nearby lymph nodes or to other parts of the body.

Stage 2. The cancer has spread to the walls of the colon or rectum or through the walls to nearby tissues but hasn’t affected the lymph nodes.

Stage 3. The cancer has moved to the lymph nodes but not to other parts of the body.

Stage 4. The cancer has spread to other distant organs, such as the liver or lungs.