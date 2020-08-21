BTS to release ‘Dynamite,’ their first entirely in English (Watch)

K-pop group BTS have unleashed the colourful and explosive video for their new English song, ‘Dynamite’.

The upbeat new tune — which comes just five months after the K-Pop group dropped their most recent album — is a fun, uptempo dance track that brings together everything that made the band the international supergroup they are.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music recently, the group opened up about the new tune, and reflected on what emotions and feelings the song was intended to evoke — including, “Positive vibes, energy, hope, love, the purity, everything.”

“Recording this song was really fun, and like Jin said, we’re going through difficult times so we tried to have more fun working on this song,” RM shared. “We made this song in hopes of giving energy to the listeners.”

As for the music video itself, they said the whole thing is supposed to give off “a ’70s-’80s vibe” and they wanted it to be “very fun for people to watch.”

BTS also teased their forthcoming album, explaining, “We’re really in the middle of the process, getting tracks, writing lyrics and recording some raps and vocals…. One thing that is sure is that we go to release in this year, so it’s not going to be so late. You won’t be disappointed.”