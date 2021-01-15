Armie Hammer Exits Shotgun Wedding Due to ‘Vicious Online Attacks’ (Report)

Armie Hammer is stepping back from his role in “Shotgun Wedding” opposite Jennifer Lopez after disturbing and horrific private messages he allegedly wrote to several women circulated online.

Hammer is now one of Hollywood’s most in-demand stars. Since his scene-stealing performance in The Social Network, Hammer has appeared in a number of different movies that vary in genre and style.

Back in October of last year, it was announced that Hammer would star alongside Lopez in Shotgun Wedding. Directed by Jason Moore, who previously helmed Pitch Perfect, the romantic comedy focuses on a couple (played by Lopez and Hammer) that gathers their families together for a destination wedding. Things start to take a turn, however, after the couple get cold feet. It only gets worse when the entire party is taken hostage. Ryan Reynolds, who executive produces the project, was originally meant to portray Hammer’s character. Now, it looks like another big change is on the way.

Hammer is now leaving Shotgun Wedding, and his role is currently expected to be recast. The news comes after unverified sexual and violent comments allegedly attributed to the actor surfaced online. Hammer addressed those comments in a statement to THR, explaining his decision to exit Shotgun Wedding. You can read Hammer’s statement below.

“I’m not responding to these bulls–t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

The controversy stems from leaked messages that were alleged to be from Hammer, which described fantasies of rape and cannibalism. The leak came from an account by the name of House of Effie. In one message, Hammer allegedly confessed to a woman that he’s a cannibal. In another, Hammer talks about cutting off toes. The controversy has been a trending topic on social media for several days. The star of Call Me By Your Name and Rebecca has found himself on the receiving end of negative online in the past, though this latest scandal clearly represents an escalation, and it has led some users to look into past interviews from Hammer in which he openly discusses his sexual desires.

Hammer has a number of projects coming up, many of which are already completed. He’s due to star in the thriller Crisis alongside Gary Oldman, in addition to being part of Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile adaptation. He also leads Next Goal Wins, which is directed by Taika Waititi. Of the projects that are in pre-production, Hammer is still currently slated to appear in two television series and at least two films. But, in light of recent news, he won’t be sharing the screen with Lopez in Shotgun Wedding.