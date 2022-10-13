Want improved brain function? New study says skip exercise and eat chocolate

Wouldn’t it be great to skip your workout and eat chocolate instead? Well, a recent study claims that that piece of chocolate may actually be good for your health. According to Mind, Body and Green on Monday, eating chocolate may be better for you than exercise. That’s right; they claim that chocolate is better for you than your workout in the gym. Now, before you cancel your gym membership, there is a bit of a catch.

The study revealed that chocolate was excellent for your brain. It is so good for you that it can improve your brain function. The study claims that exercising is good for your overall body, but does not improve your brain function in any way. According to the experts, this is where chocolate has the advantage.

Before you swear off exercise for the rest of your life, in order to see an improvement in brain function, you’d have to eat a ton of cacao. The participants of the study ate one kilogram of unsweetened cacao nips. If you don’t like unsweetened cacao, you’d have to eat 44 pounds of candy bars every day. Think of all the sugar in 44 pounds of candy bars!

During the study, half the participants were given a low dose of flavanols (a compound extracted from pure cacao powder) and half were given a high dosage. As the scientist predicted, the participants that were given the high dosage cacao compound experienced improved brain function.

So women, if you want to indulge in candy bar now and then, you can do it with any guilt. After all; that chocolate is better for your brain than exercise.