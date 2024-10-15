Walgreens COVID Vaccine Scheduling This Saturday

Walgreens will host a vaccination clinic this Saturday at its SE Wyoming Blvd location from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., offering flu, RSV, pneumonia, and COVID-19 vaccines. This clinic welcomes individuals ages 3 and older for flu shots, while younger children should consult their pediatrician for vaccination options.

For those ages 75 and older, as well as adults aged 60-74 who are at higher risk for severe RSV, the RSV vaccine will be available. The clinic will be staffed by knowledgeable Walgreens pharmacists who can provide tailored recommendations on which vaccines are appropriate for each person this season.

Uninsured patients will receive vouchers allowing them to obtain a flu shot at no cost. To ensure a smooth vaccination experience, individuals are encouraged to prepare ahead of their visit. Appointments can be scheduled online at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or by calling 1-800-Walgreens, with assistance available in both Spanish and English.

Patients should also complete the vaccination consent paperwork digitally prior to their appointment, which will expedite the process by automatically sending the necessary information to the pharmacy. Additionally, using the digital check-in feature at the pharmacy will help skip the line and confirm their arrival. It is advisable to wear loose-fitting clothing and to bring any relevant insurance information.