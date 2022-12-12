Walgreens COVID Vaccine Booster doses for Omicron: scheduling your appointment

With the rise of highly transmissible COVID-19 variants like Omicron, Walgreens is committed to ensuring updated vaccines are accessible to the public as eligibility expands to help provide better protection and reduce community spread. Following guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Walgreens is now offering the updated COVID-19 bivalent vaccine to children as young as age 3, at select store locations nationwide.

Walgreens specially trained pharmacists have extensive experience administering vaccines to eligible populations aged 3 and older and have safely administered over 100 million vaccines over the last three years to help keep them protected. We remain committed to providing our patients and communities access to COVID-19 services and medication, including testing, vaccination and treatment.

Parents or legal guardians can schedule appointments starting tomorrow ahead of the first vaccine shipments scheduled to arrive at select pharmacies within the week. Appointments will be available next week and will be added daily as stores receive additional vaccines on a rolling basis. COVID vaccines may also be administered with flu vaccine making it easier to keep your child protected from both diseases this respiratory illness season. Appointments can be scheduled at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, through the Walgreens app, or by calling 1-800-WALGREENS.

“More children now have the opportunity to update their protection against Covid-19 with a bivalent Covid-19 vaccine, and we encourage parents and caregivers of those eligible to consider doing so — especially as we head into the holidays and winter months where more time will be spent indoors,” FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said in a statement. “As this virus has changed, and immunity from previous Covid-19 vaccination wanes, the more people who keep up to date on Covid-19 vaccinations, the more benefit there will be for individuals, families and public health by helping prevent severe illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths.”

Reasons to get your child vaccinated against COVID-19

It’s important for your child’s safety – and the safety of family, friends, and your community – that you get your child vaccinated as soon as possible. The COVID-19 vaccine will help:

Protect your child from COVID and its variants. Since the pandemic began, over 13.6 million children ages 0 to 18 have tested positive for COVID-19, and more than 1,200 of them have died. Vaccination can greatly reduce the chances that your child will have symptoms of COVID-19 or need to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Reduce the spread of COVID-19 to others. If your child contracts the virus they can spread COVID to others – including those who may be more susceptible – even if they have no symptoms.