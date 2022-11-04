There may be toxins in your clothes when you buy them

Consumers may not be aware that their new clothes may be loaded with toxins. Stockholm University reported, toxins remain in your clothes after your buy them. There are thousands of chemicals which are used in the manufacturing of clothes. Researchers at Stockholm University identified several substances associated with health risks in the new clothes we buy.

In this study 60 garments from Swedish and international clothing chains were tested. In an initial analysis it was found there were thousands of chemicals in the clothes. Some of the substances were not listed on the producers’ lists and these substances were suspected to be by-products,

residues or chemicals which were added during transport of the clothes.

Giovanna Luongo who is a PhD in Analytical Chemistry at Stockholm University said that there is an increased risk of allergic dermatitis with exposure to these chemicals. Dr Luongo also said there could be more severe health effects for people as well as the environment in association with these chemicals. Some of these chemicals are suspected or proven carcinogens.

UPI report toxins remain in our clothes long after they are manufactured. Conny Ostman, who also an analytical chemist, says that we have only just started to scratch the surface of this serious problem. This is a problem which has to be dealt with. We wear clothes day and night during our entire life. More research is needed to determine if textile chemicals actually are absorbed into our skin and what this may mean to our health. In the meantime it appears it would be wise to clean new clothes as well as possible before wearing them.