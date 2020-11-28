Research: A new website for the essence of COINS





Summary

Open a new website summarized COINS’s vision on one page in easy-to-understand manner.

Introduce in-body hospitals aiming for realization in 2025.

Post a roadmap towards the most innovative hub in the world.

Main body

As the Kawasaki hub (COINS) of the “Center of Innovation (COI) Program” of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, the KAWASAKI INSTITUTE OF INDUSTRIAL PROMOTION Innovation Center of NanoMedicine (Director General: Kazunori Kataoka, Location; Tonomachi Kawasaki City, Abbreviation: iCONM) aiming to establish “in-body hospitals” by 2045 has opened a new website for Project COINS.

The contents were exhibited at “Innovation JAPAN2020”, that was an online matching event between Academia and Industry, organized by JST (Japan Science and Technology Agency).

https:/ / ij2020online. jst. go. jp/

COINS will continue to work for creating the innovation towards the most innovative hub in the world. We have posted what COINS thinks of 2045 and the roadmap in easy-to-understand manner. Please visit our website.

https:/ / coins. kawasaki-net. ne. jp/ en/ about/

Information on new website URL

In English??https:/ / coins. kawasaki-net. ne. jp/ en/ about/

In Japanese ?https:/ / coins. kawasaki-net. ne. jp/ about/

The official website remains https:/ / coins. kawasaki-net. ne. jp/ en/

Public Interest Incorporated Foundation KAWASAKI INSTITUTE OF INDUSTRIAL PROMOTION

KAWASAKI INSTITUTE OF INDUSTRIAL PROMOTION was established in 1988 funded 100% from Kawasaki City for the purpose of coping with the hollowing out of industry and changes in the demand structure.

In order to realize a higher level of market development, transforming R&D type companies, training technological capabilities to support it, human resources development, understanding market needs, etc., by utilizing the functions of the Kawasaki, KAWASAKI INSTITUTE OF INDUSTRIAL PROMOTION has been contributing to revitalize the local economy by promoting exchanges of local industry information, advancing technology and corporate exchanges with establishment of a R&D institutions, developing creative human resources through workshops and promoting businesses such as expanding sales channels through exhibition business.

http://www. kawasaki-net. ne. jp/

Innovation Center of NanoMedicine (iCONM)

Innovation Center of NanoMedicine (iCONM) started its operation in April 2015 as a core research center in life science field at King SkyFront on the request of Kawasaki city that KAWASAKI INSTITUTE OF INDUSTRIAL PROMOTION utilized national policies as a business operator and proposer.

It is a unique research center that the world has ever seen which is designed for the purpose of promoting open innovation through industry-academia-government/medical-engineering collaboration, prepared with state-of-the-art facilities and experimental equipment, that enables comprehensive research and development from organic synthesis / microfabrication to preclinical testing.

https:/ / iconm. kawasaki-net. ne. jp/ en/

Center of Innovation Program (COI)

The COI program is a research and development program under the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology and the Japan Science and Technology Agency. The program employs the backcasting approach and set interdisciplinary and collaborative R&D themes that should be challenged at the present from the issues that are underlying in the future society. Eighteen centers have been established nationwide to realize radical innovation through industry-academia collaboration which cannot be accomplished by industry and academia alone.

The Kawasaki center is the only COI center managed by local governments, not universities, and the research projects carried out there are called COINS (Center of Open Innovation Network for Smart Health).

COI: https:/ / www. jst. go. jp/ tt/ EN/ platform/ coi. html

COINS: https:/ / coins. kawasaki-net. ne. jp/ en/

November 25, 2020

