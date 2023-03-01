Shoppers Drug Mart COVID Testing: How to Get Tested and What to Expect

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect communities worldwide, many people are looking for ways to get tested for the virus. One option in Canada is to visit a Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy, where they offer COVID-19 testing to eligible individuals.

Who is eligible for Shoppers Drug Mart COVID testing?

Shoppers Drug Mart COVID testing is available to individuals who meet certain criteria. According to the Shoppers Drug Mart website, individuals who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus are eligible for testing. Additionally, asymptomatic individuals who require testing for travel or workplace purposes may also be eligible.

How to get tested at Shoppers Drug Mart

If you are eligible for Shoppers Drug Mart COVID testing, there are several steps you can take to get tested. The first step is to visit the Shoppers Drug Mart website and complete a COVID-19 screening questionnaire. This questionnaire will help determine if you are eligible for testing and if so, what type of test is recommended based on your symptoms and exposure history.

After completing the questionnaire, you will be provided with instructions on how to book an appointment for testing at a participating Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy. Appointments are required and walk-in testing is not available.

On the day of your appointment, you will need to bring your confirmation email, a government-issued photo ID, and your health card (if applicable). You will also need to wear a mask and practice physical distancing while at the pharmacy.

What to expect during the test

Shoppers Drug Mart offers two types of COVID-19 tests: a PCR test and a rapid antigen test. The type of test recommended for you will depend on your symptoms and exposure history.

A PCR test involves collecting a sample from your nose using a swab. The sample is then sent to a laboratory for analysis, and results are typically available within 2-4 days.

A rapid antigen test involves collecting a sample from your nose using a swab, and the test is done on-site at the pharmacy. Results are typically available within 15-20 minutes.

During the test, you will be asked to tilt your head back and the swab will be inserted into your nostril. The swab may cause some discomfort or a tickling sensation, but the test is generally quick and painless.

What to do after the test

After the test, you will be provided with instructions on what to do next based on your test results. If your test is positive, you will need to self-isolate and follow public health guidelines for COVID-19. If your test is negative, you should continue to follow public health guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19, including wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing, and washing your hands frequently.

In conclusion, Shoppers Drug Mart COVID testing provides a convenient and accessible option for individuals who need to get tested for COVID-19. By following the steps outlined above, you can book an appointment for testing and know what to expect during and after the test. Remember to continue practicing public health guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.