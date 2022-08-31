Shoppers Drug Mart Booster Shot: Booking your appointment

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is working with 13 Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies in 10 Toronto neighbourhoods to provide more vaccination opportunities for people age 50 and older on Seniors’ Days. On Thursday, May 19 and Thursday, May 26, residents can get their third or fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines at participating pharmacies on a walk-in basis with extended hours.

The 13 participating Shoppers Drug Mart clinics will offer residents convenient access to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines with no appointment or ID required. Clinic hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the following locations:

Albion Mall (Store #925), 1530 Albion Rd.

Bostock Plaza (Store #954), 900 Albion Rd., Building A, Unit 1

Jane-Finch Mall (Store #840), 3975 Jane St.

Eglinton & Caledonia (Store #879), 2343 Eglinton Ave. W.

Eglinton & Dufferin (Store #1214), 1840 Eglinton Ave. W.

Jane & Trethewey (Store #869), 1533 Jane St.

Weston & Lawrence (Store #876), 1995 Weston Rd.

Keele & St. Clair (Store #867), 620 Keele St.

Jane & Runnymede (Store #1166), 3446 Dundas St. W.

Rexdale Plaza (Store #857), 123 Rexdale Blvd.

York Plaza (Store #990), 1597 Wilson Ave.

St. Clair & Bathurst (Store #836), 523 St. Clair Ave. W.

Finchdale Plaza (Store #854), 2550 Finch Ave. W.

With Team Toronto’s hyper-local vaccination approach in mind, locations were chosen by TPH to broaden vaccine access in places that are part of Torontonians’ everyday lives, especially in neighbourhoods with lower vaccination coverage to date. TPH is continuing this work with other local pharmacies to bring vaccines to communities across Toronto.

Residents can also receive COVID-19 vaccines at City-run immunization clinics, pop-up clinics and primary care offices. More information about Team Toronto’s approach to increasing localized vaccination opportunities, outreach and efforts is available on the City’s COVID-19: City Immunization Strategies webpage