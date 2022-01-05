Scientists depicts pan-cancer single-cell landscape of tumor-infiltrating T cells

A joint study by two groups of researchers at Peking University revealed for the first time the “pan-cancer single-cell landscape of tumor-infiltrating T cells”. The study analyzed tumor-infiltrating T cells from patients of 21 cancer types by means of scRNA-seq. Combining gene expression profiles and T cell receptor sequences, it investigated the heterogeneity and dynamics of tumor-infiltrating T cells and systematically compared T cells among cancer types. The study also provided a T cell composition-based immune-typing scheme which might inform targeted therapy.

The two groups involved in the study were the one led by Prof. Ji Jiafu at Peking University Cancer Hospital and Institute and the one led by Prof. Zhang Zemin at BIOPIC, Beijing Advanced Innovation Center for Genomics, Peking University School of Life Sciences.

Prof. Ji is an academic pacesetter in gastric cancer surgery and translational research in China, who has made pioneering contributions in modular surgery, minimally invasive surgery and perioperative management for gastric cancer treatment. He has been a strong advocate in recent years for interdisciplinarity and precision medicine in the field. The joint research with Prof. Zhang’s group depicted the tumor microenvironment of multiple cancer types, which might give some clues about potential targets specific for drug development.