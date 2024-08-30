Schedule Your 2024-2025 COVID Vaccine and Flu Appointments at CVS Today

CVS Pharmacy has officially launched the updated COVID-19 and flu vaccines for the 2024-2025 season at its CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic® locations nationwide. This update comes as part of CVS’s ongoing commitment to public health, providing enhanced protection against the most prevalent virus variants currently circulating.

Vaccination Availability and Scheduling

Starting today, individuals can access both COVID-19 and flu vaccines at CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations. Walk-ins are accepted at CVS Pharmacy, and the company’s digital vaccine scheduler has been updated to reflect the latest available appointments. This updated scheduler is designed to streamline the appointment process, making it easier for patients to find a convenient time and location.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is recommended for patients ages six months and older to receive the updated flu and COVID-19 vaccines. Ideally, these vaccines should be administered in September or October to maximize protection during peak viral seasons. For those eligible, receiving both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines simultaneously is encouraged if the timing aligns with each vaccine’s schedule.

Ease of Scheduling

In addition to walk-in options, patients can schedule their vaccination appointments in advance through CVS.com or by using the CVS Pharmacy app. The online vaccine scheduler has been simplified to enhance user experience, allowing families and individuals to book appointments with ease. It supports scheduling for up to four people at once, making it convenient for families and caregivers to coordinate their vaccinations. Patients also have the option to schedule multiple vaccinations in one appointment, including flu, COVID-19, MMR, and other vaccines.

Dr. Sree Chaguturu, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at CVS Health®, emphasizes the importance of preventive vaccinations. “Preventive vaccinations are the best way to protect yourself and your family from seasonal illnesses,” he said. “Access to preventive vaccinations is critical to keeping our communities healthy. With thousands of CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations across the country, it’s easy to find and get a vaccination.”

Prem Shah, Executive Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer at CVS Health, and President of Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness, adds, “Our enhanced digital scheduling tool will make it easier than ever for patients to schedule vaccination appointments this season. Whether scheduling vaccinations for yourself or the whole family, our simplified approach to online scheduling is taking the guesswork out of booking an appointment and helping patients easily secure appointments that work for their busy lives.”

Comprehensive Vaccine and Testing Services

CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic are open seven days a week, including evenings and weekends, to accommodate diverse schedules. MinuteClinic also offers sick symptom visits, where patients can be tested for flu, COVID-19, and strep throat if eligible. Appointments for these services can be scheduled at MinuteClinic.com. In addition, select CVS Pharmacy locations provide flu and COVID-19 testing. For more information on testing options, patients can visit CVS.com.

CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic offer a wide range of over 15 common vaccinations, including flu, COVID-19, RSV, shingles, hepatitis B, and more. Patients receiving any CDC-recommended vaccine at CVS Pharmacy will also benefit from a $5 discount on a $20 in-store purchase.* ExtraCare members who have opted into rewards will receive $2 in ExtraBucks Rewards® for each CDC-recommended vaccine received. Most insurance plans, including Medicare Part B, cover the cost of flu and COVID-19 vaccines, though other vaccination costs may vary by insurance.

With its extensive network of locations and enhanced scheduling tools, CVS Pharmacy is well-positioned to provide essential vaccinations and support public health efforts throughout the upcoming flu and respiratory illness season.