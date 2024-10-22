Mandatory Evacuation in Deep Cove as Flooding Triggers State of Emergency

Six properties along Panorama Drive in Deep Cove are under a mandatory evacuation order following severe flooding caused by an atmospheric river. The District of North Vancouver declared a state of local emergency on Sunday night after inspectors identified a potential failure of private infrastructure that could endanger public safety. The evacuation order was issued due to concerns about the structural integrity of the area around the Cove Creek culvert, where a sinkhole has formed.

Affected residents, including Christy Andersen, have been offered emergency support through the North Shore Emergency Management office. Andersen described the intense flooding, which left outdoor belongings destroyed and required continuous efforts to divert water away from their home. While they managed to protect the interior, authorities later ordered them to evacuate due to the risk of the driveway collapsing. The evacuation is expected to remain in effect until at least November 3, with further assessments ongoing.

This flooding event, triggered by extreme rainfall on October 19 and 20, has caused widespread damage across the region. Despite the challenging situation, Andersen emphasized the priority of ensuring everyone’s safety during this difficult time.