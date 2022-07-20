Research shows eating yogurt four times a week may decrease diabetes risk

Researchers at the University of Cambridge conducted a study of the diets and health of 30,000 people in Norfolk, England. They found that those who ate yogurt at least four times a week showed a significantly lower percentage of a risk for diabetes than those who did not eat yogurt.

Researchers analyzed the data from participants’ consumption of all dairy products as well as other foods. The results of the study were published in Diabetologia, the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes.

How much yogurt do you need to eat to make a difference? The study showed that eating a cup (4.4 oz.) of yogurt four times a week will make a significant difference in decreasing the risk of diabetes.

Yogurt contains known health benefits such as calcium, magnesium, vitamin D, and fatty acids. The fermentation process that turns milk into yogurt also produces probiotic bacteria and specific types of vitamin K that are known to be beneficial.

There are two other benefits of eating yogurt. Studies have also suggested that eating nonfat and low-fat yogurt can also aid in weight loss and boost immunity.

Pay close attention to the sugar content in yogurt. Flavored yogurts can contain as much as 27 grams of sugar, and when you add extras like crunchy toppings the sugar content increase. So take a little extra time in the yogurt aisle and compare the various brands and get the one with the lowest sugar content.

If you are not eating yogurt, you might want to start doing so. If you are already eating yogurt, try to eat it at least four times a week.