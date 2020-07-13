Report: Penn to co-lead $6.5 million transatlantic grant to investigate the role of the immune system in health

PHILADELPHIA — An international research collaboration to pioneer the field of immuno-cardiology and investigate ways to harness the power of the immune system to improve recovery from heart attacks will be led at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania by Jonathan Epstein, MD, executive vice dean, chief scientific officer and the William Wikoff Smith Professor of Cardiovascular Research. The effort is supported by a newly awarded $6.5 million Leducq Foundation grant.

“Heart disease remains the number one killer in the western world, and there is a growing understanding of the role of the immune system in how you recover from it,” Epstein said. “With the Leducq Award, we can take advantage of the great strengths at Penn in knowing how to read the language of the immune system and how to harness the immune system to improve recovery. This is also a terrific opportunity for collaboration with researchers across institutions and across continents.”

The research team is made up of physician-scientists and researchers across seven labs from Europe and North America and funded under the foundation’s 2020 Transatlantic Networks of Excellence Program. The Leducq Foundation funded only four transatlantic research consortiums in 2020, two of which are affiliated with Penn. Benjamin L. Prosser, PhD, an assistant professor of Physiology, will serve as the North American coordinator for a second Leducq award. This group will expand upon previous research investigating the enzymatic modifications driving change in the cytoskeleton and microtubule behavior in heart cells to focus on the normal roles of the cytoskeleton, how it changes or becomes compromised during heart disease and failure, and ultimately new ways to target those changes to restore heart function.

Penn is an internationally recognized center of groundbreaking discoveries in immunology and immunotherapy. With the largest single-institution immunology community in the nation, numbering more than 200 experts, Penn researchers and scientists have harnessed the immune system to develop groundbreaking approaches to fight HIV and other infectious diseases, cancer, autoimmune diseases, and heart disease. Their work has included the first FDA approvals for CAR T cell therapies for pediatric and adult blood cancers, and vaccine research that’s paving the road to functional cures for HIV.

“There is a growing understanding of the role of the immune system in many diseases, maybe all diseases,” Epstein said. “The idea that the immune system can play a critical role in how you recover from a heart attack, and other types of heart disease, though, is relatively new.”

While it is clear that inflammation contributes to heart disease, the role different cells in the immune system play in the heart is limited and little information exists regarding the precise immune cells that promote disease and the signaling mechanisms that exert their effects. Thus, it has remained challenging to effectively target inflammation and fibrosis in the human heart. Researchers plan to establish the molecular basis by which inflammation in the heart orchestrates key elements of fibrosis, accelerate innovation in immune-cardiology through team science, and train the next generation of scientists studying cardiovascular health.

###

This work will be supported by previous research led by Epstein and Haig Aghajanian, PhD, a postdoctoral researcher of Cell and Developmental Biology, which involved engineering T cells to target cardiac fibrosis, a scarring process common to most forms of heart disease. That study, published in Nature in 2019, used a modified T cell receptor called a CAR-T to target cardiac fibroblasts involved in cardiac fibrosis.

Aghajanian will join the research team funded by the Leducq Award. Other researchers from Penn include Hao Wu, PhD, an assistant professor of Genetics, Cheryl L. Smith, PhD, a senior research investigator of Cell and Developmental Biology, Joel G. Rurik, a doctoral student in Cell and Development Biology, and Peng Hu, PhD, a postdoctoral researcher of Genetics.

Previous Leducq awards at Penn went to Mark L. Kahn, MD, a professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, to study lymphatic vascular defects and their contribution to common human cardiovascular diseases, and Daniel J. Rader, MD, chair of Genetics, to study the molecular mechanisms of some of the most compelling genes to come out of genome-wide association studies (GWAS) for coronary heart disease and heart attack.

Penn Medicine is one of the world’s leading academic medical centers, dedicated to the related missions of medical education, biomedical research, and excellence in patient care. Penn Medicine consists of the Raymond and Ruth Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (founded in 1765 as the nation’s first medical school) and the University of Pennsylvania Health System, which together form a $8.6 billion enterprise.

The Perelman School of Medicine has been ranked among the top medical schools in the United States for more than 20 years, according to U.S. News & World Report’s survey of research-oriented medical schools. The School is consistently among the nation’s top recipients of funding from the National Institutes of Health, with $494 million awarded in the 2019 fiscal year.

The University of Pennsylvania Health System’s patient care facilities include: the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center–which are recognized as one of the nation’s top “Honor Roll” hospitals by U.S. News & World Report–Chester County Hospital; Lancaster General Health; Penn Medicine Princeton Health; and Pennsylvania Hospital, the nation’s first hospital, founded in 1751. Additional facilities and enterprises include Good Shepherd Penn Partners, Penn Medicine at Home, Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital, and Princeton House Behavioral Health, among others.

Penn Medicine is powered by a talented and dedicated workforce of more than 43,900 people. The organization also has alliances with top community health systems across both Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey, creating more options for patients no matter where they live.

Penn Medicine is committed to improving lives and health through a variety of community-based programs and activities. In fiscal year 2019, Penn Medicine provided more than $583 million to benefit our community.

Contacts

Melissa Moody

For Patients and the General Public: 1-800-789-7366

For Media Queries & Requests (24/7): 215-662-2560