Report: ACC, SBC address role of women in cardiovascular practice, research in Brazil

Join the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and the Sociedade Brasileira de Cardiologia (SBC) for a webinar on Saturday, July 18, focusing on the challenges facing female cardiologists in Brazil as well as women’s increased role in leading cardiovascular research in the region.

ACC leaders will participate in several sessions during the all-day webinar. ACC President Athena Poppas, MD, FACC, and ACC Board of Trustees member Roxana Mehran, MD, FACC, will participate in a session titled “Women in Cardiology: Leaders Overcoming Adversities #1” starting at 10 a.m. Brazil Time (BT)/9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) discussing “Strategic Leadership” and “How to Support Women in Medicine.”

ACC Vice President Dipti Itchhaporia, MD, FACC, and pioneering female cardiologist Nanette Wenger, MD, MACC, will participate in the 2 p.m. BT/1 p.m. EDT “Women in Cardiology: Leaders Overcoming Adversities #2” to discuss “Mentorship Beyond Borders” and “How to Ensure Vitality and Enthusiasm Across Your Career.”

Other sessions include “How to Live with COVID-19,” which addresses heart health and other risks associated with COVID-19, and “Cardiovascular Care in Women,” which focuses on the unique cardiovascular care needs of women. Female researchers will also have the opportunity to submit and present new cardiovascular science to webinar participants to highlight the increasing participation of women in Brazilian scientific research.

Learn more and register here: http://www. mulheresdocoracao. cardiol. br/

