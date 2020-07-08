Report: ACAAI announces virtual 2020 Annual Scientific Meeting

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (July 8, 2020) – After closely monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its continuing impact on patients, allergy practices and the country, the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) has decided to conduct its 2020 Annual Scientific Meeting as a 3-day, fully-virtual event, instead of a face-to-face meeting in Phoenix this November.

“The health and well-being of our conference attendees and faculty members is our top priority and moving to a virtual platform ensures that we can offer an uncompromised program,” said allergist J. Allen Meadows, MD, ACAAI president. “The meeting will be safe, but still filled with the outstanding content attendees have come to expect from the College.”

Dr. Meadows said that due to the difficult personal and professional struggles that have overwhelmed many involved in providing allergy patient care during these extraordinary times, ACAAI is offering the virtual 2020 Annual Scientific Meeting at no charge to dues-paying members, student members, and retired members.

The virtual meeting will include a comprehensive virtual program offering dynamic plenary and symposia presentations by world experts in allergy and immunology; cutting-edge research through abstracts and e-posters; and an interactive exhibit hall experience. Remote interviews with presenters will be offered to interested media.

Additional details regarding the virtual meeting and its content will be supplied as the program is finalized.

